US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has yet to elaborate what new trade tools are being considered to deal with China. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
US trade chief says new tools needed to counter China’s ‘20-year distortions’ affecting global economy

  • Loss of American jobs, income and manufacturing capabilities accompanying surge in low-priced imports is ‘real and devastating’, says Katherine Tai
  • ‘New playbook on China’ needed because Washington’s traditional levers against Beijing’s approach have yielded limited benefits, she adds

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 7:50am, 20 Dec, 2022

