US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has yet to elaborate what new trade tools are being considered to deal with China. Photo: AFP
US trade chief says new tools needed to counter China’s ‘20-year distortions’ affecting global economy
- Loss of American jobs, income and manufacturing capabilities accompanying surge in low-priced imports is ‘real and devastating’, says Katherine Tai
- ‘New playbook on China’ needed because Washington’s traditional levers against Beijing’s approach have yielded limited benefits, she adds
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has yet to elaborate what new trade tools are being considered to deal with China. Photo: AFP