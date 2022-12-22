Two-year-old female panda Ya Ya arrives in Memphis, Tennessee on loan from Beijing, China in 2003. Ya Ya and another panda, Le Le, are being returned to China. Photo: Reuters
Bye-bye Ya Ya and Le Le: Memphis pandas to be returned to China
- The announcement came after months of criticism by advocacy groups that have accused Memphis Zoo of providing inadequate care to the pandas
- The zoo said the decision to return the pandas had nothing to do with pressure from animal advocates. China requires older animals to return for their final days
