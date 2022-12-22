Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris during his address to the US Congress. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Zelensky delivers historic speech to Congress, meets Biden in wartime visit to US

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington in the first known trip out of his country since the war with Russia began in February
  • After a new round of US military aid for Ukraine is announced, President Joe Biden pledges that the ‘American people will stay with you as long as it takes’

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 9:55am, 22 Dec, 2022

