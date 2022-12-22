Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris during his address to the US Congress. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky delivers historic speech to Congress, meets Biden in wartime visit to US
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington in the first known trip out of his country since the war with Russia began in February
- After a new round of US military aid for Ukraine is announced, President Joe Biden pledges that the ‘American people will stay with you as long as it takes’
