Passengers wait to go through screening at the Hong Kong international airport on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China

China’s change in Covid policy doesn’t compel students in US to return for holiday

  • Expensive airfare, concern over rampant infections in China, school schedules and concerns over US visas are preventing the rush home
  • ‘I feel that the domestic epidemic situation in China is still unstable and I need to wait and see how it develops,’ says Chinese student in New York

Bochen HanOrange Wang
Bochen Han and Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 2:04am, 29 Dec, 2022

