Rural doctors visit households to provide medical support in central China’s Hunan Province. Photo: Xinhua
WHO scientists call for ‘realistic’ China Covid data at key meeting amid worries over spread
- World Health Organization has invited Chinese scientists to a virtual closed meeting, to present data on which coronavirus variants are circulating
- ‘We want to see more realistic picture of what is actually going on’; some data ‘not very credible’, and it’s in ‘interests of China itself’ to offer more ‘reliable information’
