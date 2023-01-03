People in the emergency department of a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday. Cities across China have struggled with surging Covid infections. Photo: AFP
EU offers China free Covid-19 vaccines as infections surge
- China has yet to respond, said the European Commission; it did not say how many jabs it was offering or names of manufacturers
- Asked by Reuters if Beijing would accept, Foreign Ministry said supplies ‘adequate’ but China open to ‘strengthening cooperation with international community’
