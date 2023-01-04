After a search of Xiaoqing Zheng’s home in New York, FBI agents said they retrieved a passport showing five trips to China in the past two years. Photo: Courtesy of Twitter
US-China relations
China

Ex-General Electric employee sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to steal trade secrets for China

  • New York-based engineer who specialised in turbine sealing technology worked at company for 10 years
  • Sentencing follows conviction alongside Chinese businessman over plan to take proprietary knowledge

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 8:05am, 4 Jan, 2023

