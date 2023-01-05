Travellers at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday. The UK is requiring people arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than two days before their departure. Photo: EPA-EFE
Travellers at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday. The UK is requiring people arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than two days before their departure. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU relations
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China

Chinese visitors should submit negative preflight Covid test and wear mask en route, EU recommends

  • Bloc also asking its members to increase testing of waste water from airports and aircraft to monitor potential new coronavirus variants
  • Measures are ‘something which we saw the overwhelming majority of countries are in favour of’, says European Commission spokesman

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 5:00am, 5 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday. The UK is requiring people arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than two days before their departure. Photo: EPA-EFE
Travellers at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday. The UK is requiring people arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than two days before their departure. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE