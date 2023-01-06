The start of the 118th session of the US Congress has stalled over the House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker. Photo: Bloomberg
Regardless of who becomes House speaker, Republicans plan to pursue priorities on China
- Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, has failed to garner the required 218 votes to become House speaker
- But China remains a top priority for Republicans, as a list released last week indicates, with ‘ready-to-go’ legislation awaiting resolution of the House leadership
