Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry,​ speaking in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Japanese official signals that Tokyo will join US in chip ban against China

  • Japan must ‘address the misuse of critical and emerging technologies by malicious actors’, trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura says in Washington
  • ‘We hope to build up the development of dual-use technologies and supply chain cooperation’ with the United States, says the minister

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 7:04am, 6 Jan, 2023

