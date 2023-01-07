US Customs and Border Protection officers in Atlanta inspecting apparel suspected to have been made with cotton harvested by forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection
Chinese firms are concealing exports’ Xinjiang ties, say US customs officials
- US Customs and Border Protection agency is trying to enforce a ban on imports from the region because of forced labour concerns, but officials acknowledge difficulties
- Cracking down on forced labour remains a foreign policy priority for the White House, as trade representative signs agreement with Japanese counterpart to work on issue
US Customs and Border Protection officers in Atlanta inspecting apparel suspected to have been made with cotton harvested by forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection