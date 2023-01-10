Beijing is unlikely to succeed in seizing Taiwan in a hypothetical invasion of the island in 2026, but such a conflict would wreak havoc on both sides of the strait, the US and Japan with total casualties running in the tens of thousands, according to the latest estimate by an influential American think tank. Washington must quickly engage in direct combat if it decided to defend Taiwan as there would be no “ Ukraine model” whereby the US and its allies could avoid sending their troops to the battlefield, warned a report published by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies on Monday. In “The First Battle of the Next War: Wargaming a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan”, the authors cautioned the US might experience “a pyrrhic victory” in which it was likely to suffer more in the long run than “the ‘defeated’ Chinese”. The CSIS report comes as the Taiwan issue has proved a continuing point of friction between the two sides of the Pacific. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will eventually unite the island with the mainland, by force if necessary. Few countries, including the US, recognise the island as an independent state. Under official US policy , Washington does not recognise Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan, but “acknowledges” that the claim exists. 2023 was likely to be “the most transformative” year in US force posture in the Indo-Pacific region in a generation to counter China’s increasingly assertive and coercive military behaviour, deter in no uncertain terms a Taiwan attack and grapple with Beijing’s nuclear build-up, senior US military officials said last month. The National Defence Authorisation Act signed by US President Joe Biden established the US military budget for the next financial year and included US$10 billion worth of security assistance to Taiwan over the next five years. President Xi Jinping has set forth a key benchmark for the People’s Liberation Army to be well advanced in its modernisation by 2027, the centenary of the PLA’s founding. The US Central Intelligence Agency has argued that Beijing was aiming to develop the ability to take control of Taiwan by that year, though military officials believed nothing was set in stone and the timing of any attack on the island would heavily depend on the vigilance of US forces. US military urged to act faster on interlinked warfare as China catches up The CSIS report on Monday elaborated on findings from 24 iterations of a war game using historical data and operations research to model a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan three years from now and to map the potential outcomes. In most modelled scenarios, Washington, Taipei and Tokyo would secure victory in maintaining an autonomous Taiwan. “There is one major assumption here: Taiwan must resist and not capitulate. If Taiwan surrenders before US forces can be brought to bear, the rest is futile,” the report said. Especially in the most likely “base scenario”, Chinese forces were predicted to quickly founder and incur about 22,000 personnel losses at sea and on the ground, with nearly half (45 per cent) assumed killed, and a majority of the 30,000-plus Chinese survivors on Taiwan expected to become prisoners of war. “Although the project did not explore what effects these losses might have on the Chinese political system, the [ Communist Party of China ] would be risking its hold on power,” the report said. PLA sends 57 planes near Taiwan in high-intensity combat exercise However, a defence of Taiwan mounted by the US and Japan would come at a high cost, according to the report. In a military conflict with Beijing, Washington was likely to experience arguably its severest losses since World War Two, it stated. “The United States and Japan lose dozens of ships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of servicemembers,” the report said. “Such losses would damage the US global position for many years.” “While Taiwan’s military is unbroken, it is severely degraded and left to defend a damaged economy on an island without electricity and basic services”, it added. The report said US forces would lose about 3,200 troops in three weeks of combat – about half the country’s death toll from 20 years of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan – and an anticipated 140 losses per day would be more than four times the rate at the height of the Vietnam war. The US would typically lose two aircraft carriers and 10 to 20 large surface combatants in most scenarios, the report added. “We are not arguing against defending Taiwan any more than we are arguing for defending Taiwan, but that the potential costs of such a defence need to be part of the debate,” said Matthew Cancian, one of the authors and a senior researcher at the US Naval War College, at a report launch on Monday. Latest Taiwan arms sale reflects US indifference to mainland China’s reaction Still, the authors underscored that “modelling an invasion does not imply that it is inevitable or even probable”. The Chinese leadership might adopt a strategy of diplomatic isolation, grey-zone pressure, or economic coercion against Taiwan, they wrote. Even if Beijing opted for military force, this might take the form of a blockade rather than an outright invasion. “However, the risk of invasion is real enough and potentially so destructive that [an] analysis is worthwhile,” it added. To successfully defend the island, the US should work with Taiwan to provide it with the weapons it needs, deepen diplomatic and military ties with Japan and increase the arsenal of long-range, anti-ship cruise missiles, the report said. If China believed the US would be unwilling to bear the high costs of defending Taiwan, then China might risk an invasion, it added. “Victory is therefore not enough,” the authors warned. “The United States needs to strengthen deterrence immediately.” They urged the Pentagon not to plan on striking mainland China as doing so could create grave risks of escalation with a nuclear power.