US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US and Japan vow stronger security cooperation to counter China’s rapid economic and military growth
- Allies’ foreign ministers and defence chiefs meet in Washington ahead of Biden-Kishida summit as Tokyo embraces hawkish turn
- US and Japan working to deepen partnership across land, sea, air and space, both cyber and outer, Antony Blinken says
