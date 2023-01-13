An aerial view of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve storage in Freeport, Texas. Photo: Getty Images North America/AFP
US-China relations
China

US House bans emergency oil sales to Chinese Communist Party-linked entities in rebuke to Biden policy

  • Republicans argue the American leader’s decision last year to release 180 million barrels from the national reserve hurt energy security
  • Bill next goes to Democratic-controlled Senate, where passage is expected to be difficult amid criticism the legislation achieves little

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 6:13am, 13 Jan, 2023

