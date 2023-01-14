A farmer shovels corn inside a semitrailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois, U.S., soybeans, pork, corn and beef.on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The US Department of Agriculture reports that the ‘phase one’ trade deal had helped keep China a leading market for several commodities. Photo: Bloomberg
US expects Beijing’s zero-Covid reversal to help keep China its No 1 buyer of farm goods
- US Department of Agriculture reports China is ‘on track’ to be leading market for third straight year
- Report also finds that the ‘phase one’ trade deal of 2020 remains a factor in bolstering US agricultural exports to China
