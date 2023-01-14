Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Biden and Kishida pledge to strengthen US-Japan ties as a counter to China
- The statement by the US president and Japanese prime minister cited challenges posed by ‘actions inconsistent with the rules-based international order by China’
- The meeting followed agreements earlier in the week by top military and diplomatic officials from both sides to harden Tokyo’s air, sea, land, cyber and space defences
