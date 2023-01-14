Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US-Japan relations
China

Biden and Kishida pledge to strengthen US-Japan ties as a counter to China

  • The statement by the US president and Japanese prime minister cited challenges posed by ‘actions inconsistent with the rules-based international order by China’
  • The meeting followed agreements earlier in the week by top military and diplomatic officials from both sides to harden Tokyo’s air, sea, land, cyber and space defences

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:50am, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE