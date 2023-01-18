Prosecutors have requested that the indictment against Angwang be dismissed “in the interests of justice”. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
US files to dismiss case against ethnic Tibetan New York policeman accused of hiding Beijing ties
- Twist comes more than two years after naturalised American Baimadajie Angwang was indicted for acting at the ‘direction and control of PRC officials’
- Army reservist’s defence depicts him as a government dissident only seeking to make visa access to China easier for himself and his community
