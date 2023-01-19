European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the World Economic Forum about the EU’s Net-Zero Industry Act. on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
At Davos, EU leader stresses ‘de-risking rather than decoupling’ from China
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscores divergence from US position while discussing EU climate-related Net-Zero Industry Act
- Acknowledging Europe’s ‘98 per cent’ dependence on China for minerals critical to clean energy, she tells World Economic Forum EU must ‘work and trade with China’
