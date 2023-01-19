US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday. Analysts are watching closely to see what level of official Beijing makes available during the top American diplomat’s likely visit. Photo: AP
Blinken will visit China in February to discuss ‘broad array of issues’, State Department says
- Few details revealed for top American diplomat’s trip viewed as potentially paving way for Xi Jinping to attend Apec in San Francisco in November
- Biden administration’s continued urging of Beijing to be ‘fully transparent’ in Covid handling will not affect trip, spokesman adds
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday. Analysts are watching closely to see what level of official Beijing makes available during the top American diplomat’s likely visit. Photo: AP