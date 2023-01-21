Total capitalisation of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges has risen by nearly a third since September. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US-China relations
China

Risks in US-listed Chinese firms remain despite strong market cap, key American advisory panel says

  • Warning underscores differences that continue to hamper Sino-US ties despite greater bilateral efforts at comity since Xi-Biden summit
  • Chinese law requiring companies to ‘provide technical support and assistance to public security organs’ cited by commission

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 3:49am, 21 Jan, 2023

