Qin Gang’s message is played to the crowd in Washington. Photo: SCMP
US-China relations
China

Qin Gang uses NBA game to send first public message to US since becoming China’s foreign minister

  • Video message at halftime of Washington Wizards contest helps usher in Lunar New Year and continues tradition of using sports to advance diplomacy
  • Qin has previously spoken of his ‘special relationship’ with the Wizards, the first NBA team to visit China in 1979

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Jan, 2023

