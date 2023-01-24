Newly elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy holds the gavel at the US Capitol in Washington on on January 7. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Pentagon planning for Taiwan visit by US House Speaker McCarthy, report says
- Pentagon planning for McCarthy’s visit in ‘early stages’, while US President Joe Biden’s officials expect spring visit, Punchbowl News reports
- Beijing likely to understand that McCarthy’s opposition party status differentiates the situation from Nancy Pelosi’s visit last year, analyst says
