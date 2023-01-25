US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has named the 13 Republican representatives who will serve on the new select committee on China. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy names 13 Republicans to new committee on China
- Democrats will appoint up to seven members to the panel, which will investigate ‘the Chinese Communist Party’s … competition with the United States’
- The committee cannot make or amend laws but can hold public hearings and is required to submit policy recommendations by the end of the year
