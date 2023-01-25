The strained relationship between China and the US spans technology, climate action, human rights and other issues. Photo: Shutterstock
The strained relationship between China and the US spans technology, climate action, human rights and other issues. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China

US sees ‘progress’ in China competition even amid unchanged bilateral policy, State Department says

  • Improved American footing linked to passage of legislation meant to shore up home-grown industry and curb Asian giant
  • ‘Covid has shown us that we cannot depend on a single source for anything’, senior official adds

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:55am, 25 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The strained relationship between China and the US spans technology, climate action, human rights and other issues. Photo: Shutterstock
The strained relationship between China and the US spans technology, climate action, human rights and other issues. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE