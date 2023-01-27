US President Joe Biden has extended by 24 months the “safe haven” status Hongkongers have in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
US extends special ‘safe haven’ status for Hongkongers seeking refuge
- ‘Deferred enforced departure’ designation was set to expire on February 5, but President Joe Biden announces it can be used for another two years
- Status was originally issued in response to Beijing’s crackdown on opposition lawmakers and activists after imposing a national security law on Hong Kong
US President Joe Biden has extended by 24 months the “safe haven” status Hongkongers have in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE