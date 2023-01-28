Local dancers welcome China tourists to Bali at the island’s main airport. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese tourists slowly resuming overseas trips, but Lunar New Year numbers still well down on pre-Covid levels
- More than 2 million foreign trips were made during the Spring Festival holiday, according to the state news agency
- Southeast Asia was the most popular destination this month with low costs and the ease of getting a visa helping to lure visitors
Local dancers welcome China tourists to Bali at the island’s main airport. Photo: Xinhua