The northern port city of Tianjin welcomed 2 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Lunar New Year tourism bounces back, with revenue hitting 73 per cent of pre-Covid levels
- Visitors take more than 308 million trips during Spring Festival, the first major holiday since country dropped strict pandemic measures
- Pent-up demand leads to ‘notable recovery’ in hard-hit travel, hospitality and entertainment industries, according to Nomura
