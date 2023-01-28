The northern port city of Tianjin welcomed 2 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
The northern port city of Tianjin welcomed 2 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
China

China’s Lunar New Year tourism bounces back, with revenue hitting 73 per cent of pre-Covid levels

  • Visitors take more than 308 million trips during Spring Festival, the first major holiday since country dropped strict pandemic measures
  • Pent-up demand leads to ‘notable recovery’ in hard-hit travel, hospitality and entertainment industries, according to Nomura

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The northern port city of Tianjin welcomed 2 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
The northern port city of Tianjin welcomed 2 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE