Chew Shou Zi, TikTok’s chief executive, will testify in March before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the committee chair has announced. Photo: Getty Images North America/ AFP
TikTok’s chief executive to testify before Congress in March
- Chew Shou Zi will come before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers announces
- Topics are to include the video app’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party, its consumer privacy and data security practices and the platform’s impact on children
