US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday. Blinken is expected to visit Chinese officials in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday. Blinken is expected to visit Chinese officials in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
China

Blinken visit unlikely to fix US-China differences, but Russia a possible area of progress: analysts

  • Tariffs, human rights and climate change among contentious items America’s top diplomat expected to discuss in Beijing
  • Bilateral differences over Taiwan present sharpest areas of disagreement amid talk of possible cross-strait conflict

Robert DelaneyKhushboo Razdan
Robert Delaney in Washingtonand Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 8:10am, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday. Blinken is expected to visit Chinese officials in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday. Blinken is expected to visit Chinese officials in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE