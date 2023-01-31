US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday. Blinken is expected to visit Chinese officials in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Blinken visit unlikely to fix US-China differences, but Russia a possible area of progress: analysts
- Tariffs, human rights and climate change among contentious items America’s top diplomat expected to discuss in Beijing
- Bilateral differences over Taiwan present sharpest areas of disagreement amid talk of possible cross-strait conflict
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday. Blinken is expected to visit Chinese officials in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA-EFE