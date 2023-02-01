US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China

Biden to raise China and Russia ‘challenges’ in address to US public days after Blinken visits Beijing

  • American president described as rallying international partners in response to Ukraine war and eager to discuss global issues with domestic audience
  • State-of-the-Union speech precedes trip to China by top US envoy intent on restoring regular bilateral dialogues

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 6:10am, 1 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE