A sign in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Fufeng USA’s project has sparked controversy among some residents who are wary of the Chinese company. Photo: Craig Spicer
North Dakota town officials reconsidering approval of Chinese agribusiness project
- China’s Fufeng Group plans a US$700 million corn-milling facility in city of Grand Forks, opposed by residents concerned plant could spy on Air Force base
- Despite federal clearance for the project, Council President Dana Sande says the city is open to ‘an overarching risk assessment’; no final vote on approval has been set
A sign in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Fufeng USA’s project has sparked controversy among some residents who are wary of the Chinese company. Photo: Craig Spicer