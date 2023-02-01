A sign in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Fufeng USA’s project has sparked controversy among some residents who are wary of the Chinese company. Photo: Craig Spicer
North Dakota town officials reconsidering approval of Chinese agribusiness project

  • China’s Fufeng Group plans a US$700 million corn-milling facility in city of Grand Forks, opposed by residents concerned plant could spy on Air Force base
  • Despite federal clearance for the project, Council President Dana Sande says the city is open to ‘an overarching risk assessment’; no final vote on approval has been set

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:59am, 1 Feb, 2023

