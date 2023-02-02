TikTok, a subsidiary of the Chinese company ByteDance, has more than 100 million users in the United States. Photo illustration: Reuters
US-China relations
China

US lawmakers target TikTok in debate over regulating data privacy

  • Concerns are raised that the US is falling behind other countries in enacting a comprehensive federal data privacy and security law
  • A warning that inaction will mean ‘ceding leadership and influence in setting international standards to both Europe and China’

Orange Wang and Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 5:42am, 2 Feb, 2023

