China has appealed to Japan to defend free and open bilateral tech ties, a request that comes after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join in US restrictions on exporting chip-making equipment to China. Beijing also urged Tokyo to be cautious regarding Taiwan, as Japan and Western countries have strengthened security ties amid growing tensions across the strait. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, spoke by phone for about 50 minutes on Thursday night, their first talks since Qin, a former ambassador to Washington, took up the post in December, according to statements from Beijing and Tokyo. Qin called on Japan to “continue to uphold market principles and the spirit of freedom and openness to carry out economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation with China” for safeguarding international trade rules and its own long-term interests, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. “The two sides should adhere to strategic autonomy and jointly develop and build Asia,” Qin was quoted as saying. The Chinese foreign ministry gave no indication whether Qin directly talked about the hi-tech export bans. The Japanese statement also made no mention of the semiconductor issue. Still, the phone conversation marked a further step up in Beijing’s counter-attack as Washington tries to forge a united front with allies – particularly advanced chip tool makers Tokyo and Amsterdam – to remove China from the international technology supply chain. On Monday, Qin spoke with his Dutch counterpart , Wopke Hoekstra, and said the Netherlands should “jointly safeguard the stability of the global supply chain [and] promote an open and orderly international trade environment instead of a divided and chaotic one”. Be ready to face China wrath over chip export curbs, Japan lawmaker says Last week, Tokyo and Amsterdam cut a deal with US President Joe Biden’s administration to tighten export controls to limit Beijing’s access to machines used to make advanced chips, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the negotiations. The European Union’s internal-market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said last Friday that the US has the bloc’s “full” commitment to the goal of choking China’s semiconductor industry. In October, the Biden administration made sweeping updates to its export controls to inhibit Beijing’s ability to acquire high-end US chip technology and equipment, and blocked US citizens from working for certain firms. It has been argued that Washington’s success depends on a unified stance from its key allies. The Netherlands is the home of ASML, which has a global monopoly on the world’s most advanced lithography systems, while Japanese firms Nikon and Tokyo Electron also make similar but less advanced equipment. Without naming the US, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a “certain country has been pursuing its selfish agenda at the expense of countries that it calls allies and friends”. “It has deliberately blocked and suppressed Chinese companies and forcibly pushed for industrial relocation and decoupling,” ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference. During their conversation on Thursday, Qin urged Japanese authorities to play cautiously on major issues like Taiwan and in the military field, and to stop the provocations of Japanese right-wing forces over the disputed Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which Tokyo claims as the Senkaku Islands. He also called on Japan to adhere to the principle of “being mutual partners and not posing threats to each other”. How US-led alliance aims to mend Japan-South Korea ties and rein in China Hayashi stressed Japan’s concerns over “the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”, the situation of the East China Sea and China’s increased military activities, including cooperation with Russia around Japan, according to the Japanese foreign ministry. He also raised Japan’s concerns about the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and urged Beijing to lift import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis and ensure a “transparent, predictable and fair” business environment for Japanese firms. The exchange came after Tokyo and Nato earlier this week pledged to strengthen their cooperation, citing “an authoritarian pushback against the international rules-based order” from Beijing and Moscow. Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday in Japan that it was important for the military alliance to enhance deterrence towards China’s “unwelcoming certain military activities … particularly in Taiwan”. Japan and the US pledged to strengthen their security ties during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the White House last month. In its revised national security strategy documents in December, Japan’s cabinet upgraded China to “an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge” and blamed Beijing for “intensifying its military activities in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan”. Qin and Hayashi also talked about the war in Ukraine and said they would continue close coordination on North Korea, according to the Japanese statement.