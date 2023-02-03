Jimmy Lai appears at the Next Digital Limited building as the Hong Kong police raid the Apple Daily offices in August 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong activists including Cardinal Joseph Zen, Jimmy Lai nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by US lawmakers

  • The retired Catholic leader, the jailed publisher and four others are cited as ‘ardent champions of Hong Kong’s autonomy, human rights and the rule of law’
  • All of the nominees have been charged, or are being investigated, under Hong Kong’s national security law

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 7:43am, 3 Feb, 2023

Jimmy Lai appears at the Next Digital Limited building as the Hong Kong police raid the Apple Daily offices in August 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
