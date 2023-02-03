Jimmy Lai appears at the Next Digital Limited building as the Hong Kong police raid the Apple Daily offices in August 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong activists including Cardinal Joseph Zen, Jimmy Lai nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by US lawmakers
- The retired Catholic leader, the jailed publisher and four others are cited as ‘ardent champions of Hong Kong’s autonomy, human rights and the rule of law’
- All of the nominees have been charged, or are being investigated, under Hong Kong’s national security law
Jimmy Lai appears at the Next Digital Limited building as the Hong Kong police raid the Apple Daily offices in August 2020. Photo: Winson Wong