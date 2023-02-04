People gather at a vigil in Half Moon Bay, California, on January 27, days after a mass shooting took place at two farms in the community. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP
People gather at a vigil in Half Moon Bay, California, on January 27, days after a mass shooting took place at two farms in the community. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Asian-American tragedy: California shootings highlight social alienation alongside US gun culture

  • Recent attacks in which Asian-Americans were both victims and suspects have elicited a special pain and a search for answers within the community
  • ‘Negative exposure to American culture’ and rise in gun-buying over anti-Asian violence pose challenges, observers say

Bochen Han
Updated: 7:50am, 4 Feb, 2023

