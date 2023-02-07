US State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington reiterated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken’ planned travel to Beijing had been postponed and not cancelled over the incident. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

US focus after Chinese balloon downing is on gathering details and consulting allies: State Department

  • ‘This is a challenge that a number of countries around the world have been subjected to,’ says spokesman
  • No bilateral discussion yet on rescheduling top American diplomat’s travel to Beijing, he adds

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 8:17am, 7 Feb, 2023

