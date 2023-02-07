US State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington reiterated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken’ planned travel to Beijing had been postponed and not cancelled over the incident. Photo: Reuters
US focus after Chinese balloon downing is on gathering details and consulting allies: State Department
- ‘This is a challenge that a number of countries around the world have been subjected to,’ says spokesman
- No bilateral discussion yet on rescheduling top American diplomat’s travel to Beijing, he adds
US State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington reiterated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken’ planned travel to Beijing had been postponed and not cancelled over the incident. Photo: Reuters