US Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters of California, ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, left, speaks with Patrick McHenry, Republican of North Carolina and the panel’s chair, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US lawmakers urged to boost American alliances and trade blocs after Chinese balloon row
- Top concerns about Washington’s efforts amid Beijing’s competitive advances aired at House hearings by financial services and armed services panels
- Biden administration should renegotiate Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, ex-Trump official says
