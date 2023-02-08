President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: pool
State of the Union: China competition looms large as Joe Biden addresses Congress
- Supply chains, semiconductors and suspected Chinese spy balloon all highlighted in 73-minute speech to Congress
- US president insists America will act ‘if China threatens our sovereignty’
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: pool