The US only “recently” came to conclude that the Chinese balloon it detected last week belonged to a global surveillance programme , prompting the American military to wait before shooting it down, senior Pentagon officials told a US congressional hearing on Thursday. “The information that we have since gleaned about the balloons that have transmitted globally was only recently discovered,” said Melissa Dalton, Assistant Secretary of Defence for homeland defence and hemispheric affairs, in testimony before a subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Details about the timing followed comments by the State Department on Thursday that, based on imagery collected by American U-2 spy planes monitoring the balloon, it carried an array of surveillance equipment that proved it to be part of an intelligence-gathering effort. As the Senate hearing on China’s “high-altitude surveillance efforts against the United States ” played out, the House of Representatives voted unanimously to pass a resolution accusing China of a “brazen violation” of American sovereignty. The resolution blamed China for trying to “deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns”. And amid claims by Republicans including Senator James Risch of Idaho that the Biden administration failed to keep Congress properly informed about the balloon, the Republican-led resolution also called on the administration to “keep Congress apprised by providing comprehensive briefings” on the incident. At the Senate Appropriations hearing on Thursday, Jedidiah Royal, a senior Pentagon official overseeing Indo-Pacific security affairs, echoed Dalton’s revelation. He said the US military was “more aware of this balloon programme in recent months than we have been in the past”. American officials first detected the balloon and its payload over Alaska on January 28, but did not shoot it down until it nearly flew beyond American skies over the Atlantic Ocean last Saturday following a week-long voyage across the continent. Dalton said the wait gave the military additional time to observe the balloon as well as gain an understanding of China’s capabilities and tradecraft. ‘Spy’ balloon row: no point in Blinken visit, senior Chinese diplomat says Shooting down the balloon over water helped to minimise the risk of hurting civilians on the ground, she added, and improved the prospects of recovering debris, a process that is ongoing. If the US had tried to take down the balloon over Alaska, Dalton continued, the deep and cold winter waters off the state would have made recovery-and-salvage operations “very dangerous”. Asked whether the Pentagon already knew what China was trying to collect by using the balloon, Royal would only say that the military had “some very good guesses”. “We think we know what they were going to collect, said Democratic senator Jon Tester of Montana, chairman of the subcommittee, at the hearing. “We don’t know. That scares the hell out of me.” Meanwhile, the House resolution called for an account of similar past incidents of China’s global use of surveillance balloons; a summary of all known infiltrations of US airspace by China in the past several years; a timeline from initial detection to shootdown of the suspected spy balloon last week; an assessment of the surveillance data that China was able to collect or transmit while flying over US territory; and a description and timeline of the US military’s recommendations to Biden for responding to the balloon last week. The grilling by lawmakers about the Pentagon’s awareness of China’s balloons – last week’s episode specifically and their use globally – illustrated the fresh urgency in Washington to firm up a comprehensive strategy to counter threats from Beijing. The balloon incident figured into a separate hearing on Thursday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which had been expected to convene even before news of the unmanned airship entering US airspace became public. In that hearing on “evaluating US-China policy in the era of strategic competition”, Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, called Beijing’s refusal to take a call from the Pentagon about the balloon “really dangerous”. Ratner, who appeared at the hearing alongside Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, said China’s decision reflected a pattern in which Beijing used the opening and closing of military-to-military exchanges to signal its attitude towards Washington. Both hearings recessed early to allow Sherman and other Biden administration officials to brief lawmakers further in a closed-door session on intelligence gathered so far with respect to the downed balloon. On that front, Reuters on Thursday reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had recovered “very limited physical evidence” from the balloon and had yet to “get enough information to assess its capabilities”. Ratner said China’s military “over the last several months” had viewed “the mil-to-mil relationship as something that they turn on and off, to express displeasure with other things that are happening in the relationship”. “We think that’s really dangerous,” Ratner said. “We continue to have an outstretched hand including immediately following the downing of the balloon, and unfortunately, today the [People’s Liberation Army] is not answering that call.” Beijing’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Thursday’s hearings or the House resolution.