Talks between China and the European Union halted in 2021 after the EU sanctioned four Chinese government officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | EU and China to resume human rights dialogue next week, days before Xinjiang chief visits Brussels
- Discussions would build on pledge after last April’s bilateral summit and take place in Brussels, sources tell Post
- Resumption would happen just before arrival of senior Chinese official alleged to have played role in abuses
