National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announcing the downing of a high-altitude object over Alaska. Photo: AFP
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announcing the downing of a high-altitude object over Alaska. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China

breaking | US shoots down ‘high altitude object’ over Alaska, White House says

  • National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says order came from President Biden ‘out of an abundance of caution’
  • The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, Kirby said

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 4:04am, 11 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announcing the downing of a high-altitude object over Alaska. Photo: AFP
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announcing the downing of a high-altitude object over Alaska. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE