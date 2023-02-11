National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announcing the downing of a high-altitude object over Alaska. Photo: AFP
breaking | US shoots down ‘high altitude object’ over Alaska, White House says
- National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says order came from President Biden ‘out of an abundance of caution’
- The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, Kirby said
