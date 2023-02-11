The US Commerce Department on Friday added six Chinese entities to its trade blacklist after an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon was detected and shot down over the United States. The six entities were added to the list for their support of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programmes, including balloons and related components, the department said in a notice. The names of the entities have not yet been made public. Earlier this week, the US had said it would explore taking action against entities connected to China’s military that supported the flight of the balloon, which was detected in US airspace last week. Washington is confident the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, which was shot down by the US military last weekend off the US East Coast, has a “direct relationship” with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). US shoots down ‘high altitude object’ over Alaska, White House says The United States has used restrictions on tech exports to China to keep Beijing from advancing militarily. The Biden administration, and before it the Trump White House, had added numerous Chinese companies to the Commerce Department’s Entity List. Chinese memory chip maker YMTC and 21 “major” Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip sector were added to the trade blacklist in December, broadening the crackdown on China’s chip industry. The move, which will be published in the Federal Register, will bar suppliers from shipping US goods to a listed Chinese company without a difficult-to-obtain license.