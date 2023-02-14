General Charles Brown, the US Air Force’s chief of staff, speaking at a Brookings Institution event in Washington on Monday. Photo: Handout
Chinese attack on Taiwan not ‘imminent’ and predicting it unhelpful to Pentagon readiness: US general
- Cross-strait conflict is not ‘inevitable’ and American goal is to avoid military flare-up, says Air Force’s chief of staff
- Concern about Beijing’s plans for self-ruled island has intensified amid Chinese military’s modernisation
