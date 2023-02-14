This photo released by the US Navy on Monday shows recovery efforts for debris from a Chinese balloon in the Atlantic Ocean continued last week. Recovery of debris from three other high-altitude objects the US shot down since Friday are under way. Photo: Ryan Seelbach/US Navy via AFP
White House sets up inter-agency group to assess impact of objects crossing over North America
- Team will study ‘policy implications for detection, analysis and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks’, spokesman says
- After a Chinese balloon was shot down on February 4, the US downed three other objects over North American airspace since Friday
