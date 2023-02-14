US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks after trilateral talks with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks after trilateral talks with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US firms up Japan and South Korea security ties to counter China following balloon saga

  • Diplomatic talks boosting trilateral cooperation meant to ‘push back’ on PRC behaviour that challenges ‘rules-based regional and international order’
  • All eyes now focused on how Sino-US relations might turn after American military took down three more airborne objects in three-day period

Orange Wang
Orange Wang in Washington

Updated: 8:15am, 14 Feb, 2023

