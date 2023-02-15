An American sailor prepares material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon the US shot down on February 4. Photo: EPA-EFE via US Navy handout
China ‘disinformation’ alleging US spy scheme impedes top-level diplomatic talks: State Department
- Beijing on ‘its back heels’ as Washington shares details of balloon incident with ‘dozens’ of countries, says spokesman
- ‘Constructive dialogue’ in both private, bilateral conversations and public messaging encouraged, he adds
