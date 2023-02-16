President Emmanuel Macron of France is expected to visit Beijing in April. Photo: AFP/dpa
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, French President Emmanuel Macron discuss Ukraine war during meeting in Paris
- Observers say the foreign minister’s itinerary suggests that while China may be keen to patch things up with the EU, it has no intention of abandoning Russia
- The top Chinese diplomat begins his European trip, which will also take him to Italy, Germany, Hungary and Russia
President Emmanuel Macron of France is expected to visit Beijing in April. Photo: AFP/dpa