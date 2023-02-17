US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other aerial objects recently shot down by American fighter jets, in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Biden defends Chinese balloon handling, vows to ‘remain in communication’ with Xi
- American president stresses responsible management of ‘competition’ with China to avoid ‘conflict’ in most detailed remarks yet on saga
- Addressing criticism over timing of balloon’s downing, Biden points to ensuring safety of commercial flights and people on ground
US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other aerial objects recently shot down by American fighter jets, in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters