US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other aerial objects recently shot down by American fighter jets, in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other aerial objects recently shot down by American fighter jets, in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

Biden defends Chinese balloon handling, vows to ‘remain in communication’ with Xi

  • American president stresses responsible management of ‘competition’ with China to avoid ‘conflict’ in most detailed remarks yet on saga
  • Addressing criticism over timing of balloon’s downing, Biden points to ensuring safety of commercial flights and people on ground

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 4:10am, 17 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other aerial objects recently shot down by American fighter jets, in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other aerial objects recently shot down by American fighter jets, in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE