US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to refrain from supplying arms or other materiel to Russia in its war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
US reiterates claim that China is considering sending Russia military help for Ukraine war
- No sign Moscow-targeted sanctions being evaded, but strong indications recently that Beijing is pondering option, says America’s top diplomat
- China’s post-Covid charm offensive abroad would be undercut by providing ‘lethal support’ to Russia, Antony Blinken adds
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to refrain from supplying arms or other materiel to Russia in its war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP