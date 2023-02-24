Starlink aims to put 40,000 satellites into orbit – too many for China’s surveillance and defence capacity to deal with, researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
China aims to launch nearly 13,000 satellites to ‘suppress’ Elon Musk’s Starlink, researchers say
- The satellite constellation is likely to be launched quickly to prevent SpaceX from hogging ‘low-orbit resources’, according to PLA space scientists
- The project, code-named ‘GW’, would provide internet services and could be used to spy on rival networks and carry out anti-Starlink missions, paper says
Starlink aims to put 40,000 satellites into orbit – too many for China’s surveillance and defence capacity to deal with, researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock